Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 5:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona, effective until 5:30 PM MST. A severe thunderstorm is currently located 8 miles southeast of Vail, moving northwest at 15 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Tucson
- Vail
- Corona De Tucson
- East Sahuarita
- Rita Ranch
This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 274 and 294, and Route 83 between mile markers 40 and 58.
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph.
- Small hail possible, with sizes less than 1 inch.
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Impacts:
- Potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
- Hazardous travel conditions on highways due to strong winds and possible hail.
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure and stay away from windows.
- Be cautious if driving, especially in open areas or on highways.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.