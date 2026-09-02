Flash Flood Warning: Ongoing Flooding in South Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 5 PM MST for south central Pima County. Thunderstorms have produced heavy rain, with between 1 and 1.5 inches of rainfall recorded. While no additional rainfall is expected, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Arivaca Road north of Arivaca
- Flood-prone areas along Arivaca Road from Arivaca to the Pima and Santa Cruz county border
What to Expect:
- Flash flooding of small creeks and streams
- Flooding of streets and low-lying areas
- Affected streams and drainages include Guijas Wash, Cedar Creek, Saucito Wash, Sopori Wash, Bolas Blancas Wash, Seco, Arroyo, and Papalote Wash
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Impacts:
- Travel disruptions due to flooded roads
- Potentially dangerous conditions at low water crossings
Safety Tips:
- Avoid crossing flooded roads; seek alternate routes
- Stay informed through local news and weather updates
- Exercise caution in hilly terrain with low water crossings
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.