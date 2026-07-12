Flash Flood Warning Expiring in South Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
The Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County will expire at 8:45 PM MST this evening. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
What to Expect:
Conditions are improving, but some road closures may still be in effect.
Impacts:
- Potential travel disruptions due to remaining road closures.
- Localized pooling of water in low-lying areas may persist.
Safety Tips:
- Continue to heed road closures and detours.
- Avoid driving through flooded areas.
When to Check Back:
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Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.