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Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds and Hail in Central Pima County Until 6 PM MST

What’s Happening:

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pima County. A severe thunderstorm is currently located 7 miles south of Kitt Peak, moving west at 20 mph. The warning is in effect until 6 PM MST.

Affected Areas:

Sells

Topawa

San Isidro

Kitt Peak

Ali Chukson

Covered Wells

Gu Oidak

South Komelik

Cowlic

Fresnal

Coldfields

No:ligk

South Comobabi

Comobabi

Cababi

Santa Rosa Ranch

San Luis - Sells District

Mountain Village

Fresnal Canyon

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 92 and 143, and Route 286 between mile markers 10 and 41.

What to Expect:

Wind gusts up to 60 mph

Quarter-sized hail

Torrential rainfall leading to potential flash flooding

Impacts:

Hail damage to vehicles

Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees

Potential flash flooding affecting roadways

Safety Tips:

Seek shelter inside a well-built structure and stay away from windows.

Avoid driving on flooded roads.

When to Check Back: