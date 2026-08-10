Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds and Hail in Central Pima County Until 6 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pima County. A severe thunderstorm is currently located 7 miles south of Kitt Peak, moving west at 20 mph. The warning is in effect until 6 PM MST.
Affected Areas:
- Sells
- Topawa
- San Isidro
- Kitt Peak
- Ali Chukson
- Covered Wells
- Gu Oidak
- South Komelik
- Cowlic
- Fresnal
- Coldfields
- No:ligk
- South Comobabi
- Comobabi
- Cababi
- Santa Rosa Ranch
- San Luis - Sells District
- Mountain Village
- Fresnal Canyon
This includes Route 86 between mile markers 92 and 143, and Route 286 between mile markers 10 and 41.
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What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter-sized hail
- Torrential rainfall leading to potential flash flooding
Impacts:
- Hail damage to vehicles
- Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Potential flash flooding affecting roadways
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure and stay away from windows.
- Avoid driving on flooded roads.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.