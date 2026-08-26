Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Temperatures Through Saturday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST Saturday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with temperatures soaring between 104 to 111 degrees during the day and dropping only slightly to 79 to 85 degrees at night.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
Extreme heat conditions with significant risk for heat-related illnesses. Stay alert as the HeatRisk is categorized as Major to Extreme through Saturday.
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Increased likelihood of heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke and exhaustion.
- Disruption to outdoor activities and work.
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas if working outside.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
- Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; seek medical help if necessary.
- In case of heat stroke symptoms, call 911 immediately.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.