Dust Storm Warning: Hazardous Travel Conditions in Central Pima County Until 8:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Dust Storm Warning for central Pima County. Bands of blowing dust from an organized thunderstorm outflow are rapidly spreading westward.
Affected Areas:
- Sells
- Santa Rosa
- Topawa
- San Miguel
- San Isidro
- Kitt Peak
- Ali Chukson
- Covered Wells
- Anegam
- Gu Oidak
- Vamori
- South Komelik
- Palo Verde Stand
- Cowlic
- Fresnal
- San Pedro
- Choulic
- Newfield
- Ak Chin
Highways affected include Route 86 (mile markers 84 to 149) and Route 286 (mile markers 1 to 42).
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What to Expect:
- Visibility reduced to less than a quarter mile.
- Rapidly moving dust bands associated with thunderstorm outflow.
Impacts:
- Dangerous, life-threatening travel conditions.
- Potential for accidents due to low visibility.
Safety Tips:
- Avoid driving into dust storms.
- If caught in a dust storm, pull aside and stay alive.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.