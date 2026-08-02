Blowing Dust and Extreme Heat Warning in Effect for Southeast Arizona
What's Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory from 2 PM to 8 PM MST Monday and an Extreme Heat Warning until 8 PM MST Monday. Thunderstorms will develop over the Mogollon Rim and Southeast Arizona, moving southwest into the valleys, potentially causing dense blowing dust.
Affected Areas:
- Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Upper San Pedro River Valley
- Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley
What to Expect:
- Thunderstorm outflow winds between 40-50 mph
- Visibility reduced to one-half to one mile, possibly near-zero in a haboob
- Temperatures ranging from 101 to 112 degrees
- Overnight lows from 84 to 90 degrees, providing little relief
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Impacts:
- Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses
Safety Tips:
- Avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours; reschedule to early morning or evening
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated
- Never leave children or pets in vehicles
- Seek air-conditioned environments and take frequent breaks if working outside
- Recognize signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; call 911 in emergencies
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.