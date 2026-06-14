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Severe Thunderstorm Warning Expiring for Parts of Pima and Santa Cruz Counties

What’s Happening:

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for east central Pima and north central Santa Cruz counties will expire at 4:30 PM MST. The storm has weakened and no longer poses an immediate threat.

What to Expect:

Although the severe threat has diminished, some residual rain and gusty winds may linger in the area.

Impacts:

Minor travel disruptions may still occur due to wet roads.

Localized gusty winds could briefly impact outdoor activities.

Safety Tips:

Stay informed with local weather updates in case of changes.

Exercise caution on wet roads and avoid flooded areas.

When to Check Back:

Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.

This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.