Severe Thunderstorm Warning Expiring for Parts of Pima and Santa Cruz Counties
What’s Happening:
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for east central Pima and north central Santa Cruz counties will expire at 4:30 PM MST. The storm has weakened and no longer poses an immediate threat.
What to Expect:
Although the severe threat has diminished, some residual rain and gusty winds may linger in the area.
Impacts:
- Minor travel disruptions may still occur due to wet roads.
- Localized gusty winds could briefly impact outdoor activities.
Safety Tips:
- Stay informed with local weather updates in case of changes.
- Exercise caution on wet roads and avoid flooded areas.
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When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.