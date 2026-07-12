Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds Expected Until 5:15 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for central Pima County until 5:15 PM MST. The storm is currently located near San Isidro and moving northwest at 20 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Topawa
- San Isidro
- Kitt Peak
- Ali Chukson
- Fresnal
- South Comobabi
- Fresnal Canyon
- Pan Tak
- Ali Molina
This includes Route 86 between mile markers 119 and 134.
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph.
- Storm moving northwest at 20 mph.
Impacts:
- Potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
- Hazardous travel conditions on affected routes.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows.
- Avoid travel on Route 86 during the storm.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.