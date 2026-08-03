Severe Thunderstorms Bringing Strong Winds and Hail Until 6:45 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of southeastern Arizona. Thunderstorms are moving west at 15 mph, bringing 60 mph wind gusts and small hail.
Affected Areas:
- Southwestern Cochise County
- East Central Pima County
- Eastern Santa Cruz County
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Small hail
- Storms located 7 miles east of Parker Canyon Lake to near Kartchner Caverns State Park
Impacts:
- Possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Potential for localized flash flooding
- Hazardous travel conditions on Routes 90, 92, 82, and 83
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter in a sturdy building and stay away from windows.
- Avoid driving through flooded roadways.
- Be aware of continuous cloud-to-ground lightning; if you hear thunder, you are at risk of being struck by lightning.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.