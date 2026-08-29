Flash Flood Warning Expiring, Flood Watch Remains in Effect
What's Happening:
The Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County will expire at 11:15 PM MST. Heavy rain has ended, and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, a Flood Watch remains in effect until 5:00 AM MST Monday for parts of Southeast Arizona.
What to Expect:
- Flash Flood Warning expiring at 11:15 PM MST.
- Flood Watch in effect until 5:00 AM MST Monday.
Impacts:
- Road closures may still be in place.
- Potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas.
Safety Tips:
- Continue to heed road closures and avoid flooded areas.
- Stay informed about weather updates and alerts.
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When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.