Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Expect Damaging Winds and Hail Until 7:45 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of southeastern Arizona. The storm is currently over Whetstone and is moving west at 15 mph. The warning remains in effect until 7:45 PM MST.
Affected Areas:
- Western Cochise County
- East Central Pima County
- Northeastern Santa Cruz County
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter-size hail
Impacts:
- Potential hail damage to vehicles
- Possible wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter in a sturdy building away from windows.
- Avoid traveling on Route 90, Route 82, and Route 83 if possible.
- Stay informed through local news and weather updates.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.