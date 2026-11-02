Flood Warning in Effect Until 3 AM MST Tuesday
What’s Happening:
A Flood Warning remains in effect due to small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall. The warning is active until 3 AM MST Tuesday.
Affected Areas:
- Northeastern Pima County, Southeastern Arizona
- Southwestern Pinal County, Southeastern Arizona
What to Expect:
- The Santa Cruz River in Marana is near minor flood stage.
- Flooding is expected to continue downstream towards Sunland Gin Rd at Greene Wash.
- Streams and drainages affected include Santa Cruz River, Greene Wash, and Los Robles Wash.
Impacts:
- Potential flooding near Trico Rd and the Santa Cruz River in Marana.
- Travel disruptions due to flooded roads.
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Safety Tips:
- Avoid flooded roads; turn around, don’t drown.
- Stay aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.