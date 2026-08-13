Prefer us on Google Learn More

Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Eastern Pima County Until 6:15 AM MST

What’s Happening:

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County. Heavy rain has caused significant rises in the Tanque Verde and Aqua Caliente Washes, with flash flooding ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Affected Areas:

Tanque Verde

Saguaro National Park East

What to Expect:

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain reported this morning.

Life-threatening flash flooding in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.

Impacts:

Flash flooding of local streams and drainages such as Agua Caliente Wash, Deer Creek, Chimney Rock Creek, Tanque Verde Wash, Bear Creek, and Rincon Creek.

Potential travel disruptions and hazardous conditions.

Safety Tips:

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads; most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Exercise extra caution at night when flood dangers are harder to recognize.

Stay alert for flooding even in areas not currently receiving rain.

Avoid driving on flooded roads and be aware of your surroundings.

When to Check Back:

Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.

This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.