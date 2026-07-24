Prefer us on Google Learn More

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS

EVENING FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 857 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain near Pisinemo. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Pisinemo, San Simon, Santa Cruz and San Simon West.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 75 and 77.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&