Flash Flood Warning in Effect for East Central Pima County Until 6:45 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with flash flooding expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Tucson
- Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
- South Tucson
- Tucson International Airport
What to Expect:
- Rainfall amounts between 0.6 and 1.1 inches already recorded; additional 1 to 1.5 inches possible.
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, and low-lying regions.
- Highways affected include Interstate 19 (mile markers 60-63), Route 86 (near mile marker 171), and Interstate 10 (mile markers 259-267).
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Impacts:
- Potential flooding of streets, highways, and underpasses.
- Travel disruptions likely, especially in flood-prone locations like Drexel Rd east of Alvernon Way.
Safety Tips:
- Avoid driving through flooded roads. "Turn around, don't drown."
- Stay informed and monitor local weather updates.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.