Red Flag Warning: High Fire Danger Due to Strong Winds and Low Humidity
What’s Happening:
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Conditions are ripe for rapid fire spread due to strong winds and low humidity.
Affected Areas:
- Fire Weather Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, and 154 in Southeast Arizona
What to Expect:
- Winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph
- Relative humidity levels between 10% and 15%
Impacts:
- Potential for rapid and erratic fire growth
- Increased risk of fire spread in dry vegetation areas
Safety Tips:
People are also reading…
- Avoid any activities that could start a fire, such as outdoor burning or using machinery that emits sparks.
- Report any signs of smoke or fire to local authorities immediately.
- Stay informed through local news updates and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.