Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds and Hail Expected Until 5:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northeastern Pima County until 5:30 PM MST. The storm is currently near Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven and is moving west at 5 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter size hail
- Torrential rainfall
Impacts:
- Potential hail damage to vehicles
- Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Possible flash flooding
Safety Tips:
People are also reading…
- Seek shelter in a well-built structure and stay away from windows.
- Avoid driving through flooded roadways.
- If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Stay indoors.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.