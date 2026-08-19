Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Temperatures Persist Until Friday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST Friday, with dangerously high temperatures ranging from 103 to 110 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- High temperatures between 103 to 110 degrees.
- Low temperatures from 79 to 85 degrees.
- Major HeatRisk conditions.
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Move anyone overcome by heat to a cool, shaded location immediately.
- Call 911 in case of heat stroke.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
- Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.