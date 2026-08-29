Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 8:45 PM MST for South Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County until 8:45 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with 1 to 2 inches already fallen and up to 1 additional inch possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Topawa
- San Miguel
- South Komelik
- Choulic
- Newfield
- Coldfields
- Fresnal Canyon
- Hashan Chuchg
- Route 286 between mile markers 28 and 30
- Indian Route 19 south of Topawa
What to Expect:
- Heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, with an additional inch possible.
- Flash flooding in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
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Impacts:
- Flash flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
- Potential travel disruptions on highways and local roads.
Safety Tips:
- Avoid flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.
- Use alternate routes if roads are flooded.
- Be cautious in hilly terrain with low water crossings.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.