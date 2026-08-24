Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST Saturday
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in place, with dangerously high temperatures expected through Saturday evening. Major to Extreme HeatRisk persists through the week.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- High temperatures between 103 to 111 degrees
- Low temperatures ranging from 79 to 85 degrees
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses
- Potential disruptions to outdoor activities
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas
- Move anyone overcome by heat to a cool, shaded location
- Call 911 in case of heat stroke
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.