Flash Flood Warning Expiring Soon for Northern Pima and Southwestern Pinal Counties
What’s Happening:
The Flash Flood Warning for Northern Pima and Southwestern Pinal Counties will expire at 10:45 PM MST this evening. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Affected Areas:
- Northern Pima County
- Southwestern Pinal County
What to Expect:
While the immediate threat of flash flooding has diminished, some road closures may still be in effect.
Impacts:
- Potential travel disruptions due to remaining road closures.
- Localized areas may still experience standing water.
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Safety Tips:
- Avoid flooded roads and do not attempt to drive through standing water.
- Stay informed about road conditions and follow local advisories.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.