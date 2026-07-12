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Flash Flood Warning Expiring Soon for Northern Pima and Southwestern Pinal Counties

What’s Happening:

The Flash Flood Warning for Northern Pima and Southwestern Pinal Counties will expire at 10:45 PM MST this evening. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.

Affected Areas:

Northern Pima County

Southwestern Pinal County

What to Expect:

While the immediate threat of flash flooding has diminished, some road closures may still be in effect.

Impacts:

Potential travel disruptions due to remaining road closures.

Localized areas may still experience standing water.

Safety Tips:

Avoid flooded roads and do not attempt to drive through standing water.

Stay informed about road conditions and follow local advisories.

When to Check Back:

Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.

This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.