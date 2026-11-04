Flood Warning in Central Pima County Until 2:45 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A Flood Warning remains in effect due to small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall over the weekend. The warning is active until 2:45 PM MST today.
Affected Areas:
- Central Pima County, Arizona
- Specific locations include Santa Cruz and Kupk
What to Expect:
- Flooding is currently occurring along the Vamori Wash.
- Streams and drainages, including Vamori Wash, remain elevated.
Impacts:
- Potential travel disruptions due to flooded roads.
- Risk of vehicles being swept away in floodwaters.
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Safety Tips:
- Avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.
- Stay aware of your surroundings and monitor local alerts.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.