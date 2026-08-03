Tornado Warning in Effect for Southwestern Pima County Until 10:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is currently moving west at 10 mph. The storm is located 11 miles north of Sells.
Affected Areas:
- No:ligk
- San Luis - Sells District
- Rincon
- Route 86 between mile markers 98 and 105
What to Expect:
- Potential tornado formation.
- Hail up to the size of ping pong balls.
- Wind and storm movement at 10 mph.
Impacts:
- Flying debris poses a danger to those without shelter.
- Possible damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, and vehicles.
- Tree damage is likely.
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Safety Tips:
- Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.
- Avoid windows and protect yourself from flying debris.
- If outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, seek substantial shelter immediately.
- Be aware that tornadoes are difficult to spot at night; take cover now.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.