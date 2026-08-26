Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until Saturday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MST Saturday. Temperatures will soar to dangerous levels, with highs between 104 to 111 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- High temperatures between 104 to 111 degrees
- Low temperatures ranging from 79 to 85 degrees
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses
- Potential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Move anyone overcome by heat to a cool, shaded location and call 911 if heat stroke is suspected.
- Reschedule strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.