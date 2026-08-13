Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 7:30 PM MST for East Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect due to thunderstorms in East Central Pima County. Heavy rain has largely ended, but localized showers continue. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Sahuarita
- Green Valley
- East Sahuarita
- Summit
- Interstate 19 between mile markers 34 and 49
What to Expect:
- Additional rainfall of 0.2 to 0.4 inches possible.
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and urban areas.
- Flooding in highways, streets, underpasses, and low-lying areas.
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Potential road closures and travel disruptions.
- Risk of vehicles being swept away in flooded areas.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Avoid crossing flooded roads; find an alternate route.
- Be cautious in hilly terrain with low water crossings.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.