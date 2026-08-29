Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Temperatures Persist Until 8 PM MST
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect, with dangerously high temperatures ranging from 104 to 110 degrees. This warning remains active until 8 PM MST this evening.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- High temperatures between 104 to 110 degrees
- Low temperatures between 79 to 85 degrees
- Major to Extreme HeatRisk through Saturday
Impacts:
Heat-related illnesses are likely to increase significantly. Take precautions to protect yourself and others.
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Safety Tips:
- Reschedule outdoor activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
- Take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
- Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- If you suspect heat stroke, call 911 immediately.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.