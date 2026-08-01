Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST Monday
What’s Happening:
A dangerous heat wave is affecting the region with extreme temperatures ranging from 101 to 113 degrees. This warning remains in effect until 8 PM MST Monday.
Affected Areas:
- South Central and Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper San Pedro River Valley
- Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Daytime temperatures between 101 and 113 degrees.
- Overnight lows of 84 to 90 degrees, offering little relief.
- Extreme heat risk throughout the region.
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Significant increase in heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke and other heat-related emergencies.
Safety Tips:
- Avoid leaving children and pets in vehicles.
- Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas during outdoor activities.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
- Be aware of signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.