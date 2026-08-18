Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST Friday
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning, with dangerously hot conditions expected through Friday evening. High temperatures will range from 103 to 110 degrees, while lows will be between 79 and 85 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- High temperatures reaching up to 110 degrees.
- Low temperatures remaining between 79 and 85 degrees.
Impacts:
- Significant increase in heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Reschedule outdoor activities to early morning or evening.
- Take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
- Be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- If someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool, shaded area and call 911 if necessary.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.