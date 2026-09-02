Flash Flood Warning Expiring for South Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
The Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County will expire at 5 PM MST this afternoon. The heavy rain has ended, and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Affected Areas:
- South Central Pima County
What to Expect:
While the immediate threat of flooding has diminished, water may still impact some low-lying areas, particularly along Arivaca Road.
Impacts:
- Possible lingering water on roads, especially in low-lying areas.
- Potential travel disruptions due to road closures.
Safety Tips:
People are also reading…
- Continue to heed any remaining road closures.
- Avoid driving through flooded areas.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.