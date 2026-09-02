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Flash Flood Warning Expiring for South Central Pima County

What’s Happening:

The Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County will expire at 5 PM MST this afternoon. The heavy rain has ended, and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.

Affected Areas:

South Central Pima County

What to Expect:

While the immediate threat of flooding has diminished, water may still impact some low-lying areas, particularly along Arivaca Road.

Impacts:

Possible lingering water on roads, especially in low-lying areas.

Potential travel disruptions due to road closures.

Safety Tips:

Continue to heed any remaining road closures.

Avoid driving through flooded areas.

When to Check Back:

Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.

This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.