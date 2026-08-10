Severe Thunderstorms with High Winds and Hail Until 4 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 4 PM MST for southeastern Pima and northeastern Santa Cruz counties. A storm is near Green Valley, moving northwest at 30 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Sahuarita
- Green Valley
- Tubac
- Rio Rico
- East Sahuarita
- Patagonia
- Sonoita
- Elgin
- Patagonia Lake State Park
- Tumacacori
- Amado
- Canelo
- Madera Canyon
- Arivaca Junction
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Quarter size hail
Impacts:
- Hail may damage vehicles.
- Strong winds could damage roofs, siding, and trees.
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Safety Tips:
- Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
- Avoid windows and stay indoors until the storm passes.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.