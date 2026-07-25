Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 10:45 PM MST for Parts of Southeastern Arizona
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for northwestern Cochise County and eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with flash flooding ongoing or expected shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Northwestern Cochise County
- Eastern Pima County
- Specific locations include Benson and Mescal
What to Expect:
- Rainfall between 1 and 2 inches has already occurred, with up to 1 additional inch possible.
- Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and roads is expected.
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Life-threatening flash flooding in affected areas.
- Potential flooding of highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Highways impacted include Route 90 near mile marker 290, Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 294, and Interstate 10 between mile markers 292 and 307.
Safety Tips:
- Avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.
- Most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.