Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Temperatures Through Saturday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST Saturday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with temperatures soaring between 104 to 110 degrees during the day and dropping only to 79 to 85 degrees at night.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Daytime highs of 104 to 110 degrees.
- Nighttime lows of 79 to 85 degrees.
- Major to Extreme HeatRisk through Saturday.
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas if working outdoors.
- Move anyone overcome by heat to a cool, shaded location and call 911 for heat stroke emergencies.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.