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Flood Warning in Effect Until 12:45 AM MST Wednesday

What’s Happening:

A Flood Warning is in effect for central Pima County due to small stream flooding from excessive rainfall over the past weekend. The warning remains until 12:45 AM MST Wednesday.

Affected Areas:

Central Pima County, including the areas of Santa Cruz and Kupk.

What to Expect:

The Vamori Wash remains elevated with ongoing flooding.

Flooding is occurring along streams and drainages, particularly the Vamori Wash.

Impacts:

Excess runoff is causing elevated water levels in local streams.

Potential travel disruptions due to flooded roads.

Safety Tips:

Avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.

Stay aware of your surroundings and avoid areas prone to flooding.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service Flood Safety page.

When to Check Back:

Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.

This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.