Flood Warning in Effect Until 12:45 AM MST Wednesday
What’s Happening:
A Flood Warning is in effect for central Pima County due to small stream flooding from excessive rainfall over the past weekend. The warning remains until 12:45 AM MST Wednesday.
Affected Areas:
- Central Pima County, including the areas of Santa Cruz and Kupk.
What to Expect:
- The Vamori Wash remains elevated with ongoing flooding.
- Flooding is occurring along streams and drainages, particularly the Vamori Wash.
Impacts:
- Excess runoff is causing elevated water levels in local streams.
- Potential travel disruptions due to flooded roads.
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Safety Tips:
- Avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.
- Stay aware of your surroundings and avoid areas prone to flooding.
For more information, visit the National Weather Service Flood Safety page.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.