Flash Flood Warning Until 8 PM MST: Heavy Rainfall and Potential Flooding in Northeastern Pima County
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Thunderstorms are generating heavy rain, with radar indicating between 0.8 and 1.3 inches of rainfall in the area. Flash flooding is either occurring now or expected shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Northeastern Pima County
- Redington
What to Expect:
- Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms
- Flash flooding in small creeks, streams, urban areas, and low-lying regions
Impacts:
- Flooding of highways, streets, and underpasses
- Disruptions in travel and potential road closures
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Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Avoid driving on flooded streets.
- Stay aware of your surroundings.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.