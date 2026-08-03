Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Pima County Until 4:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Pima County. A severe thunderstorm is currently near Tanque Verde, moving southwest at 5 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Tanque Verde
- Sabino Canyon Recreation Area
- Seven Falls
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Small hail
Impacts:
- Potential damage to roofs and siding
- Fallen trees
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a sturdy building
- Avoid windows
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When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.