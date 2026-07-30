Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Temperatures Through Sunday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MST Sunday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with significant heat risks.
Affected Areas:
- Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet
- South Central Pinal County
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Upper San Pedro River Valley
- Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Temperatures ranging from 101 to 106 degrees in Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties.
- Elsewhere, temperatures will soar between 107 to 113 degrees.
- Overnight lows will remain warm, between 84 to 90 degrees, offering little relief.
People are also reading…
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke and exhaustion.
Safety Tips:
- Limit outdoor activities to early morning or evening.
- Stay hydrated; drink plenty of water.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- If you feel overheated, move to a cool place immediately.
- Recognize signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 in emergencies.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.