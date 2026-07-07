Extreme Heat Warning: Expect Dangerous Temperatures Until 8 PM MST Wednesday
What's Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect, with dangerously hot conditions expected. Temperatures will range from 107 to 111 degrees. This warning remains active until 8 PM MST Wednesday.
Affected Areas:
- South Central Pinal County
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Temperatures reaching between 107 and 111 degrees.
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
Impacts:
- Significant increase in heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours.
- Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Be aware of heat stroke symptoms and act quickly if they occur. Call 911 in emergencies.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.