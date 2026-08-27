Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County Until 8:45 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Eastern Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with 0.7 to 1.5 inches already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected shortly.
Affected Areas:
- South Tucson
- Interstate 10 between mile markers 256 and 259
- Stone Ave at Mabel St.
What to Expect:
- Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms
- Flash flooding in small creeks, streams, and urban areas
Impacts:
- Flooding of highways, streets, and underpasses
- Potential travel disruptions on Interstate 10
- Flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas
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Safety Tips:
- Avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.
- Stay alert for sudden flooding, even in areas not currently raining.
- Be cautious near creeks, streams, and rivers, as they can rise quickly.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.