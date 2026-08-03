Dust Storm Warning in Effect for Central Pima County Until 9:45 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A dust storm warning is in effect until 9:45 PM MST for central Pima County. The storm is moving west at 30 mph, creating hazardous conditions.
Affected Areas:
- Sells
- Topawa
- San Isidro
- Kitt Peak
- Ali Chukson
- Cowlic
- Fresnal
- San Pedro
- Queens Well
- South Comobabi
- Comobabi
- Santa Rosa Ranch
- Sil Nakya
- Fresnal Canyon
- Artesia
- Pan Tak
- Ali Molina
What to Expect:
- Visibility reduced to less than a quarter mile.
- Blowing dust moving west at 30 mph.
Impacts:
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- Dangerous, life-threatening travel conditions.
- Affected highways include Route 86 between mile markers 110 and 141, and Route 286 between mile markers 16 and 31.
Safety Tips:
- Do not drive into a dust storm. If you encounter one, pull aside and stay alive.
- Ensure your vehicle's headlights and taillights are on if you must drive.
- Wait until the dust storm passes before resuming travel.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.