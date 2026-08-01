Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST Monday
What’s Happening:
Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from 101°F to 113°F are expected across several regions. The Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MST Monday.
Affected Areas:
- Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet
- South Central Pinal County
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Upper San Pedro River Valley
- Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Daytime temperatures between 101°F and 106°F in Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties.
- Elsewhere, temperatures will range from 107°F to 113°F.
- Overnight lows will remain warm, between 84°F and 90°F, especially in the Western Deserts.
People are also reading…
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Safety Tips:
- Avoid leaving children and pets in vehicles; interiors can reach lethal temperatures quickly.
- Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas if working outdoors.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated.
- Recognize signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; seek immediate medical attention if symptoms occur.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.