Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Northeastern Pima County Until 3:15 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning. Thunderstorms producing heavy rain are impacting the area. The warning is in effect until 3:15 PM MST.
Affected Areas:
- Avra Valley
- Picture Rocks
- Tucson Estates
- Marana
- Drexel Heights
- Three Points
- Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation
- Saguaro National Park West
- Tucson Mountain Park
- Valencia West
- Ryan AirField
What to Expect:
- Rainfall amounts between 0.75 and 1.5 inches have already fallen.
- Additional rainfall up to 1 inch is possible.
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, and low-lying areas is ongoing or expected shortly.
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Impacts:
- Flash flooding of highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Flood-prone locations include Manville Rd at Brawley Wash, Twin Peaks Rd, and Mark Rd from Jeffery Rd to Los Reales Rd.
- Streams and drainages at risk include Blanco Wash, Santa Cruz River, and others.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Be aware of your surroundings and avoid driving on flooded roads.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.