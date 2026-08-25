Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Through Saturday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MST Saturday. Expect dangerously high temperatures ranging from 104 to 111 degrees, with lows between 79 and 85 degrees. Significant heat risks are anticipated today, escalating to Major and Extreme HeatRisk through Saturday.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Daytime temperatures between 104 to 111 degrees.
- Nighttime temperatures from 79 to 85 degrees.
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Safety Tips:
- Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Stay hydrated and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- If overcome by heat, move to a cool, shaded location and call 911 for heat stroke emergencies.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.