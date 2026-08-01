Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST Monday
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning due to dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures will range from 101 to 113 degrees, with a Major to Extreme HeatRisk expected.
Affected Areas:
- South Central Pinal County
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper San Pedro River Valley
- Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Daytime temperatures between 101 and 113 degrees
- Overnight lows of 84 to 90 degrees in desert areas, offering little relief
Impacts:
People are also reading…
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses
- Potential for heat stroke and exhaustion
Safety Tips:
- Avoid leaving children and pets in unattended vehicles
- Schedule outdoor work to early morning or evening hours
- Take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas
- Stay hydrated and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
- Be aware of heat exhaustion and heat stroke symptoms
- If heat stroke is suspected, call 911 immediately
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.