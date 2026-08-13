Flash Flood Warning: Heavy Rain and Potential Flooding Until 7:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona, effective until 7:30 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with radar indicating ongoing or imminent flash flooding.
Affected Areas:
- Sahuarita
- Green Valley
- East Sahuarita
- Summit
- Interstate 19 between mile markers 34 and 51
What to Expect:
- Rainfall amounts between 0.5 and 1.5 inches have already fallen.
- Additional rainfall up to 1 inch is possible.
- Flash flooding is likely in small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, and low-lying areas.
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Impacts:
- Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, including Box Canyon Wash, Old Junction Wash, Demetrie Wash, and Santa Cruz River.
- Potential flooding of roads and underpasses.
- Travel disruptions along Interstate 19.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Avoid crossing flooded roads; seek alternate routes.
- Be cautious in hilly terrain where low water crossings can be dangerous.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.