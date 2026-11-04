Flood Warning in Central Pima County Until 5:45 AM MST
What’s Happening:
A Flood Warning remains in effect due to excessive rainfall over the past weekend. Flooding is ongoing along the Vamori Wash.
Affected Areas:
- Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona
- Areas near Santa Cruz and Kupk
What to Expect:
- Elevated water levels in small streams and drainages, particularly Vamori Wash
Impacts:
- Potential flooding of roads and low-lying areas
- Travel disruptions due to flooded roads
Safety Tips:
- Avoid driving on flooded roads – "Turn around, don't drown."
- Stay aware of your surroundings and monitor local news for updates.
People are also reading…
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.