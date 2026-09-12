Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Southeastern Pima County Until 5:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for southeastern Pima County. Thunderstorms have weakened but have already produced heavy rain west of Green Valley. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Sahuarita
- Green Valley
- Interstate 19 between mile markers 32 and 43
What to Expect:
- Flash flooding in small creeks and streams
- Flooding in urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses
- Poor drainage and low-lying areas affected
Impacts:
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- Travel disruptions due to flooded roads
- Potential for power outages
- Rapid rise of water in washes, streams, and rivers
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.
- Avoid driving on flooded roads and be aware of surroundings.
- Stay alert for flooding, even in areas not currently receiving rain.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.