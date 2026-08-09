Flash Flood Warning in Northwestern Pima County Until 8:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for northwestern Pima County until 8:30 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with 1 to 2 inches already fallen, causing flash flooding.
Affected Areas:
- Rural areas of Northwestern Pima County
- Route 85 between mile markers 33 and 36, and between mile markers 46 and 49
What to Expect:
- Flash flooding in small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses
- Heavy rainfall continuing as thunderstorms persist
Impacts:
- Potential travel disruptions on affected routes
- Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas
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Safety Tips:
- Avoid driving on flooded roads; turn around, don't drown
- Stay aware of your surroundings and avoid low-lying areas
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.