Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds and Large Hail Expected Until 6 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona until 6 PM MST. A severe thunderstorm near Topawa is moving northwest at 10 mph.
Affected Areas:
- Sells
- Topawa
- San Miguel
- Ali Chukson
- Vamori
- South Komelik
- Cowlic
- Fresnal
- Choulic
- Coldfields
- Fresnal Canyon
- Artesia
- Ali Molina
- Route 86 between mile markers 109 and 121
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Hail up to half dollar size (1.25 inches)
- Continuous cloud-to-ground lightning
- Torrential rainfall
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Impacts:
- Hail damage to vehicles
- Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Potential for flash flooding
- Hazardous travel conditions on Route 86
Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a well-built structure and stay away from windows.
- If you hear thunder, you are at risk of lightning strikes. Take cover immediately.
- Do not drive through flooded roadways.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.