Flash Flood Warning in Northeastern Pima County Until 8 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for northeastern Pima County, effective until 8 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with between 0.8 and 1.3 inches already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected soon.
Affected Areas:
- Northeastern Pima County, including areas around Redington Road north of Redington.
What to Expect:
- Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms.
- Flash flooding in small creeks, streams, urban areas, and low-lying locations.
Impacts:
- Flooding of highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Poor drainage areas may experience significant water accumulation.
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Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Stay aware of your surroundings and avoid driving on flooded roads.
- Remain alert for flooding even in areas not currently receiving rain.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.